A lot of local talent is coming together for "Dancing Under the Stars"

"Dancing Under the Stars" is a dance spectacular featuring ballroom, jazz, tap and hip hop with local and professional dancers.

2024 is the 40th anniversary of the dance event and will have some of the top names in dance including professional tap dancer Ryan Maw, Alexis Warr and Jay Jay Dixonbey from "So You Think You Can Dance", "Dancing with the Stars" and Derek Hough's National Tour, the national champion BYU Cougarettes and award-winning teams from Center Stage Performing Arts Studio.

In addition to dancing there will be musical guest Elleigh Marie, from American Idol's Top 24.

"Dancing Under the Stars" is Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Scera Shell Outdoor Theater.

You can get tickets by going to scera.org.