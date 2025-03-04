A lot of new moms wonder "What's happening to my hair?!?"

When you're pregnant, you may notice that your hair is long and thick, but after the baby's born it may be a different story.

Jennifer Johnson, with Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, says pregnancy increases estrogen levels which make that hair grow.

But, she says about three months after birth, you'll most likely loose quite a bit, due to a drop in estrogen levels.

Jennifer says there are things that can help including continuing to take prenatal vitamins (or other multivitamins, depending on your doctor's recommendations).

Iron, Vitamin B and Biotin all help to promote hair growth.

Jennifer also says a plumbing wash and rinse may help, and so should body mass products.

She says avoid tight ponytails, and be very gentle when brushing your hair.

Jennifer says it will take up to three months to correct itself and then you will notice the hair grow back i phases, and may stick straight up!

She says to tame it down with a Leaf & Flower Flyaway stick or pomade and hairspray.

You can find Jennifer at prodoblowdrybar.com.