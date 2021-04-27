A lot of people adopted pets during the pandemic, but do you know how to train that pup?

There were a lot of pet adoptions during the pandemic, a lot of us wanted that furry companion at home.

If you're one of them, and rescued a puppy, do you know how to train it?

It can be hard and frustrating to do.

But we learned about one place that has everything you need. We talked with Oakley Gurr from Dog Training Elite who have franchises in Utah.

They have Puppy Essentials Webinar, which is a recorded video you purchase, for everything you need including puppy corrections, potty training, crate training, vet care, grooming tips and even food do's and don'ts.

Customers have unlimited access to the video for a three day period, after which they are encouraged to reach out to their local Dog Training Elite location for continued training options.

Right now they're also throwing in a free kit is available to the first 50 customers who sign up for the webinar and use the code "puppyLOVE" at checkout. The kit includes:

• a puppy handbook (an essential guide for the first 6 months)

• a four-foot-long LupinePet padded handle leash

• high-end dog food samples

• a plush toy

• branded tennis ball

• freeze dried teething chews (a must-have for puppies)

• treat training pouch that owners can clip or velcro onto their clothing for fast-access to reinforce positive behaviors as soon as they happen.

The free kit is available to the first 50 customers who sign up for the webinar and use the code "puppyLOVE" at checkout.

Click here for more information and to find a location closest to you.