A lot of people turn to RVs to upgrade their camping experience. But RVs aren't just for enjoying the great outdoors!

A lot of people turn to RVs to upgrade their camping experience.

But Maddi Bourgerie from RVshare says RVs aren't just for enjoying the great outdoors.

She joined us with three other ways to enjoy your RV rental.

One great use of RVs is for attending sporting events. If you're planning on traveling to see a big game, consider trading the hassle of airplanes, car rides, and hotels and their hefty fees for an RV. RV rentals are an especially great option if you're planning on tailgating, as you can have a fridge, bathroom, and TV all onsite.

RV rentals are also a great option for visiting family. With things starting to return to normal, many of us are prioritizing visiting loved ones and relatives that we haven't gotten to see in the past year. Renting an RV is perfect for visiting family, as you can park right in your family's driveway and have easy access to your relatives without invading anyone's space.

With live music revving back up, RV rentals are also perfect for going to concerts or music festivals. A lot of music festivals actually have designated campsites onsite, so you can reserve a campsite and park your RV onsite.

Maddi says RV travel is a super easy, affordable way to get out and explore. RVshare makes the rental process even easier, as you can pick up the perfect RV in minutes and plan your vacation. Or if you prefer, an RV can be delivered to your campsite.

