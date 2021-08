In this week's Real Estate Rundown UVO Group highlighted a property that comes with two water shares, as well as a natural spring. These are highly desirable during the current drought conditions.

The 3.4 acres of agricultural land is at the intersection of Highway 89 and 500 North in Mt. Pleasant and is listed for $150,000.

Agent:Christopher Hoffman

Phone: 801.647.7313

Email: Christopher@uvorealestate.com

Web: christopher@utahforsalehomes.com.