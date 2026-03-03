Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A lounge and a fast food restaurant are this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
A lounge and a fast food restaurant are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Every Tuesday Chase, SLC Foodie, joins us with new foodie findings. This week he reviews a lounge and a fast food restaurant.

Eight Settlers Lounge - Salt Lake
Tomates a la Sevilla
Kumato tomatoes with wild mushrooms, saffron quinoa, goat cheese, spinach, & sherry vinegar reduction
Settler's sliders
three kobe beef patties served medium with jamón serrano, manchego cheese, crispy fried onion, lemon aioli, & chimichurri
Chimichurri Steak
8oz skirt steak served medium rare with chimichurri, served with flatbread
Gallaecian Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus with cabbage purée, purple potatoes, wakame, dill, & olive powder

Hire's Big H - Salt Lake, Midvale, and South Jordan
PASTRAMI H
CHILI CHEESEBURGER Open-faced burger smothered with Hires-made chili and cheddar cheese
Rootbeer Float

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE