A lounge and a fast food restaurant are this week's foodie findings.

Every Tuesday Chase, SLC Foodie, joins us with new foodie findings. This week he reviews a lounge and a fast food restaurant.

Eight Settlers Lounge - Salt Lake

Tomates a la Sevilla

Kumato tomatoes with wild mushrooms, saffron quinoa, goat cheese, spinach, & sherry vinegar reduction

Settler's sliders

three kobe beef patties served medium with jamón serrano, manchego cheese, crispy fried onion, lemon aioli, & chimichurri

Chimichurri Steak

8oz skirt steak served medium rare with chimichurri, served with flatbread

Gallaecian Grilled Octopus

Grilled octopus with cabbage purée, purple potatoes, wakame, dill, & olive powder

Hire's Big H - Salt Lake, Midvale, and South Jordan

PASTRAMI H

CHILI CHEESEBURGER Open-faced burger smothered with Hires-made chili and cheddar cheese

Rootbeer Float

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.