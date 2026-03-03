A lounge and a fast food restaurant are this week's foodie findings.

Every Tuesday Chase, SLC Foodie, joins us with new foodie findings. This week he reviews a lounge and a fast food restaurant.
Eight Settlers Lounge - Salt Lake
Tomates a la Sevilla
Kumato tomatoes with wild mushrooms, saffron quinoa, goat cheese, spinach, & sherry vinegar reduction
Settler's sliders
three kobe beef patties served medium with jamón serrano, manchego cheese, crispy fried onion, lemon aioli, & chimichurri
Chimichurri Steak
8oz skirt steak served medium rare with chimichurri, served with flatbread
Gallaecian Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus with cabbage purée, purple potatoes, wakame, dill, & olive powder
Hire's Big H - Salt Lake, Midvale, and South Jordan
PASTRAMI H
CHILI CHEESEBURGER Open-faced burger smothered with Hires-made chili and cheddar cheese
Rootbeer Float
