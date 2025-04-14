"A mailman and a doctor walk in to FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention". This is no joke - John Ratzenberger and David Tennent are guests at FanX.

FanX Founder and Show Producer, Dan Farr, joined us to talk about this latest celebrity announcement.

Ratzenberger is best known for his role as Cliff Clavin on Cheers, where he was the resident "know-it-all mailman".

He's also appeared in a number of movies including Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back, Superman 1 and 2.

He's also had a busy voice acting career in Disney/Pixar animated films, including Cars, Coco, The Incredibles 1 and 2 and all four Toy Story films.

Tennet is best known as the tenth and fourteenth doctor in Dr. Who. He's also appeared in Jessica Jones, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens and he's the voice of Scrooge McDuck in Disney's DuckTales series.

FanX has a number of other celebrity guests as well, and you can keep track of all of them at fanxsaltlake.com.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is coming up on September 25-27, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

