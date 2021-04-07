A member of Utah's 'The 5 Browns' opens up about being abused as a child and what she's doing to help children now

Deondra Brown is a member of The 5 Browns, a sibling group of performers. She's also a survivor of child abuse and is now a SHINE Ambassador for Children's Justice Center.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a good time to raise awareness of the problem. The SHINE campaign is meant to remove the stigma of child abuse and encourage survivors to reach out to help the next group of survivors.

Brown says, "It's important for kids to understand that they don't have to take on this burden of the secrecy of child abuse themselves. Let the adults around you help support you."

Children's Justice Center provides important services to families when there are allegations of child abuse.

Brown says having them when she was going through abuse would have made a huge difference on her mental health recovery.

As a survivor of abuse, a staunch advocate for children, and a successful musician, Brown embodies the SHINE message. She says music is therapy for her, both as a performer and when she listens to music. She says music is tied to emotions and memories.

On Giving Tuesday in December of 2020, The 5 Browns did a virtual concert to raise money for the National Children's Alliance in Washington D.C. as well as Children's Justice Center here in Utah.

If you'd like to learn more or get involved, please visit utahcjc.org