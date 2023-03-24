A mother-daughter duo is opening a new furniture and home decor store

Simply Sam Organized+Design is a full-service, custom luxury professional organizing, interior design, and construction firm located here in Salt Lake City, but serves clients nationwide.

Together, this mother-daughter duo is opening a new furniture and home decor store, Simply Elevated, in Salt Lake City1

This space will be the perfect spot to grab a hostess gift before going to a fiends for a dinner, shopping for gifts for yourself or even designing or putting the finishing touch on your own home.

Simply Elevated will also be the one stop shop for all things funky, quirky but yet elevated for your home!

The store located at 636 South 200 West is officially open to the public on Friday, March 24, 2023.

For more information please visitsimplysamorganized.com.

