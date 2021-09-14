Charla Bocchicchio faced the unimaginable when her only child died of a Fentanyl overdose after battling Substance Use Disorder for 7 years. Cassidy Cochran was just 22 years old.

Charla is speaking up in hopes that we can stop the stigma associated with addiction and mental health issues. "Substance Use Disorder (aka: Addiction) can affect anyone and doesn't discriminate. We need to change the way we talk about addiction by changing our language surrounding SUD."

Charla wanted to put her emotions and thoughts on paper in her new book, MY NEW NORMAL: A Mother's Story of Love and Loss in the Opioid Epidemic.

Her new memoir takes you through her journey of grief and how she survived the first year after losing her daughter. It's a raw and emotional look at addiction and overdose from one mother's perspective. A story of love, loss, grief, hope, and healing.

