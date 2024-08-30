A movie centers around the 1992 L.A. Riots and a new movie based off of a Hemingway book

Film Critic Tony Toscano shows us a preview of this action/thriller “1992” starring Tyrese Gibson. In the film a shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict. “1992” uses the backdrop of the LA riot to point out the historical rift in the 90's society and weigh it against today's struggles. This is Ray Liotta's last film. Tony gives it a B and it is rated R.

In theaters today is the World War II drama “Across the River and Into the Trees.” It stars Liev Schreiber. Set in post WW2 Venice Italy, American Army Colonel Richard Cantwell, haunted by the war, is a bona fide hero who faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to re kindle in him the hope of renewal. Based on Hemingway's novel, “Across the River and Into the Trees” is love story but also a deep dive into the horrors of war and the personal wreckage it brings with it. He gives it a A and the film is not rated.

Tony also talks about he historical bio-drama “Reagan.” A drama based on the life of Ronald Reagan, from his childhood to his time in the oval office. Tony says" Although the acting is spot on, the script is superficial and lightweight as it breezes through Reagan's life and political career jumping from one time frame to another as Jon Voight, as a Russian diplomat, narrates Reagan's story." He gives it a C and it is rated PG-13.