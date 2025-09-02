A movie that premiered at Sundance will be in theaters this weekend.

Streaming on BritBox is the crime / drama series "Lynley". It stars Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay. In this remake of the BBC series "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries", detective Thomas Lynley and detective Barbara Havers form an unlikely police detective duo. Their contrasting backgrounds create tension, but they unite to solve Britain's most interesting crimes. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Lynley is a watchable and witty cops and robbers series with the right amounts of humor, drama and action making it a terrific series to binge." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters on Friday is the dark comedy / drama "Twinless". In "Twinless", two young men meet in a twin support group and form an unlikely friendship. I chatted with the cast. tony says, "Twinless which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival, is a funny and yet emotional story about two men trying to find themselves after a terrible loss." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on most VOD services is the psychological thriller "What We Hide." It stars Mckenna Grace and Jojo Regina. After their mother suffers a fatal overdose, two sisters fear the foster system will separate them and they hide the body and must decide how far they are willing to go to keep that secret. Tony says, "With outstanding performances by its young cast, "What We Hide" is a deeply touching and provocative film about loyalty and sisterhood that should not be missed." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

