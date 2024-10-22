A mystery drama, a crime drama and an animated adventure are new in home entertainment

Streaming on MAX is the mystery drama "Caddo Lake". When an 8-year-old girl disappears on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, altering a broken family's history. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Caddo Lake is a sold and entertaining mystery thriller that takes its time to build." Tony gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Brit Box is the crime drama "Passenger." In the series, a close-knit community is sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange and unnatural crimes. Tony says, "Although well acted, Passenger is stuck in the mire of being too slow paced and over written." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and streaming online is the animated adventure "Kensuke's Kingdom". The story focuses on Michael, a young man shipwrecked on a remote island, who must adapt to life alone. Over time, he feels another presence, learning that this world is much more than he imagined. Tony says, "Kensuke's Kingdom is a beautifully animated, heart-felt and intricately written story about kindness and learning to understand the world around us." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.