A mystery thriller is being filmed at a local haunted house

If you've been to the haunted house "Nightmare on 13th" you know it's scary.

Now it's the backdrop to a new mystery thriller titled "Night of Wrath", by the creative forces of Cooper Home Entertainmentand Working with Lemons.

Jenny stopped by to talk with actress Camrey Fox and the movie writer Jonathan Cooper.

They say "Night of Wrath" is set to be a 15-day shoot with an entirely local cast and crew.

"Nightmare on 13th" is ranked as one of the best haunted houses for thrill-seekers in Salt Lake City, so it's a natural fit for this genre of movie, says Phillip Wright, Director of Marketing.

Filmmakers are working to submit the movie to festivals all over the world in order to secure a theatrical release.

The team also hopes to offer the film to streaming services.

Stay tuned for the release of this captivating thriller that will keep viewers guessing until the very end.