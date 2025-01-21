Watch Now
A new artisan pasta restaurant is opening soon in Utah

White Tomato
This new restaurant is opening Friday in Draper!
A new Artisan Pasta restaurant is opening soon in Draper, Utah.

White Tomato will open on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 278 East 12300 South, located just off I-15 in a big shopping center on the south side of 123rd.

Owner Roberto Calcagno joined us with a look at the art of making pasta, which he does in a signature pasta room in the restaurant.

You can order everything from fettuccine to spaghetti to ravioli, tortellini and lasagna too.

Add a protein like natural-raised chicken from Colorado, shrimp or sockeye salmon from Alaska.

For lunch, White Tomato will be offering a panini combo with soup or salad.

Everything is made in house, including the soups, sauces and dessert like cannoli and tiramisu.

You can find more at whitetomato.com.

