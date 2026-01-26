Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A new book by a Utah author shows the reality of blended families

"REACH" Book Signings In Utah
Utah Author Celesta Rimington has just released a new middle-grade story about a boy navigating to his new reality - being a member of a blended family.
REACH
Posted

Celesta joined us in studio to tell us about the book and the inspiration behind it.

She says it's estimated that one in six children live in a blended family with a step-parents or step-sibling.

That's true of Celesta's childhood as well. She shares, "I grew up in a blended family with complicated dynamics and often felt like I was the odd one out. Sometimes I would think: 'I never asked for this. Things changed for me and no one understands.'" She continues, "It took me a while to recognize that relationships and effort, not necessarily blood, make a family."

REACH contains themes of connection, community and change and teaches the real meaning of family.

There are two local events happening this week for the book release:

o Wednesday, January 28 @ 6 PM: Public launch event with Celesta Rimington at Folklore Bookstore in Midway, UT.

o Saturday, January 31 @ 1 PM: Public event with Celesta Rimington at the American Fork Library in American Fork, UT, in partnership with Poppy Books & Gifts.

You can learn more at celestarimington.com.

