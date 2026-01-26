A new book by a Utah author shows the reality of blended families

Utah Author Celesta Rimington has just released a new middle-grade story about a boy navigating to his new reality - being a member of a blended family.

Celesta joined us in studio to tell us about the book and the inspiration behind it.

She says it's estimated that one in six children live in a blended family with a step-parents or step-sibling.

That's true of Celesta's childhood as well. She shares, "I grew up in a blended family with complicated dynamics and often felt like I was the odd one out. Sometimes I would think: 'I never asked for this. Things changed for me and no one understands.'" She continues, "It took me a while to recognize that relationships and effort, not necessarily blood, make a family."

REACH contains themes of connection, community and change and teaches the real meaning of family.

There are two local events happening this week for the book release:

o Wednesday, January 28 @ 6 PM: Public launch event with Celesta Rimington at Folklore Bookstore in Midway, UT.

o Saturday, January 31 @ 1 PM: Public event with Celesta Rimington at the American Fork Library in American Fork, UT, in partnership with Poppy Books & Gifts.

You can learn more at celestarimington.com.

