A new book explores how politics influences healthcare

"For the Hurt of My People"
Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis has been a doctor for many years and writes about the country's broken healthcare system, and how to fix it in his newest book.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 04, 2022
"For the Hurt of My People: Original Conservatism and Better, Simpler Health Care" is a new book by Joseph Q. Jarvis, MD, MSPH.

Dr. Jarvis is a long-time public health physician who says he understands how politics influences our country's healthcare.

In his book, he writes about how illness or injury shouldn't be reduced to a business opportunity.

Instead, he says it should be a chance to meet individual need and thereby promote the general welfare of American society.

In his book he shares a number of real-life stories that illustrate the need for healthcare change.

You can learn more and buy the book at principleprintmedia.com.

