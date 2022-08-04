A new book explores how politics influences healthcare

"For the Hurt of My People: Original Conservatism and Better, Simpler Health Care" is a new book by Joseph Q. Jarvis, MD, MSPH.

Dr. Jarvis is a long-time public health physician who says he understands how politics influences our country's healthcare.

In his book, he writes about how illness or injury shouldn't be reduced to a business opportunity.

Instead, he says it should be a chance to meet individual need and thereby promote the general welfare of American society.

In his book he shares a number of real-life stories that illustrate the need for healthcare change.

You can learn more and buy the book at principleprintmedia.com.

