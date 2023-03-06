A new book takes readers behind the scenes in the search for Elizabeth Smart

In 2002 when Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped, Chris Thomas was working as the family's publicist.

He wasn't even 30 years old yet, and he says he believes that one small mistake of his could adversely impact the search for Elizabeth and the reputation of the entire Smart family.

Elizabeth was found 10 months later. That was 20 years ago, and now he's taking readers behind the scenes of the search for Elizabeth in his new book Unexpected.

Thomas' book provides new details, perspectives, and commentary.

It also explores how Thomas' faith and growing up as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played a role in how he handled everything.

After her return home, Thomas helped Elizabeth become one of the leading child advocates in the United States.

Elizabeth herself reads the forward to Unexpected, saying "When I was abducted back in 2002, I didn't believe I would live another year, let alone 20. During those days I spent countless hours imagining what it would be like to be rescued, how it would happen and what reuniting with my family would feel like. When it finally did happen it was a whirlwind of names, places, many tears and feelings of fear regarding the unknown. Only a few people stand out in my memory from that time shortly after I was rescued. Chris Thomas is among them."

You can find Unexpected anywhere books are sold. For more information visit christhomasconnects.com.

