New Wound Care Clinic Open at St. Mark's Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A new clinic is open on the campus of St. Mark’s Hospital aimed at helping Utahns struggling to heal from wounds and injuries. FOX13’s The PLACE anchor Morgan Saxton toured the new clinic and interviewed Dr. William Tettelbach. Dr. Tettelbach is the Medical Director at the Wound Care Center at St. Mark’s Hospital.

The St. Mark’s Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The 3,362 sq. ft. clinic is located in Millcreek. The clinic officially opened its doors in October 2022.

The clinic team of wound care specialists is experienced in treating acute and chronic non-healing wounds.

Treating wounds with hyperbaric chambers

Inadequate oxygen supply is one reason a wound may not heal. When a wound does not receive the appropriate amount of oxygen, the cells are not able to regenerate quickly enough, which also increases the risk of infection. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) involves the delivery of pure oxygen into the pressurized chambers, to help wounds heal safely and quickly, and with less scarring.

The clinic currently has two HBOT chambers, but in coming months, will install two additional chambers. The chambers are the largest in the field, ensuring spaciousness and patient comfort during treatments.

Types of wounds or conditions treated with these chambers might include:

Arterial and venous ulcers

Compromised grafts or flaps

Crush injuries

Diabetic wounds

Pressure ulcers

Surgical wounds

Other non-healing wounds

During this painless treatment, patients rest on a comfortable bed in the pressurized chambers while breathing pure oxygen. They can relax, sleep, watch TV or listen to music during the sessions.

Additionally, the hospital's highly trained staff delivers an integrated team approach to healing. This includes an expert evaluation and a personalized care plan for every patient who receives treatment in the oxygen chambers. The clinic also evaluates any underlying problems that may hinder wound healing.

Examples of such problems include:

Infection control

Lifestyle habits, such as smoking

Nutrition deficits

Vascular conditions

The goal is to help patients heal difficult wounds, provide individualized education on wound management, and get patients back to their normal lifestyle.

For more information about wound care, visit StMarksHospital.com/WoundCare or call (801) 268-7405.



Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic

1200 E. 3900 S., G175

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.