A new documentary explores life after death experiences

New on most streaming services is "Beyond the Grave" a documentary exploring life after death experiences. Documentary filmmaker Serena DC explores what some say happens after we die and the different aspects of the afterlife including near death experiences, channeling the dead and the attempt to extend one's lifespan through cryonics. Tony says, "Beyond the Grave is an entertaining and stylized documentary that leaves that audience with more questions than answers." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Coming to streaming platforms on September 5th is the suspense / thriller "Welcome to Redville." A young couple on the run from the law after a botched robbery take refuge in a small desert town where strange townsfolk and the lure of one financial heist threatens their relationship and their lives. Tony says, "Welcome to Redville is a surprisingly watchable film offering solid performances and a very twisted but satisfying story that feels like something from the Twilight Zone." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

