A new elementary school in Davis County generates more energy than it consumes

Island View Elementary in the Davis School District was completed in West Point, Utah in June of 2024.

It's an 86, 297 square foot school that is a state-of-the-art facility that is energy positive, meaning it generates more energy than it consumes.

Morgan Saxton visited the school with Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Jona Whitesides who explained the project qualified for the Whole Building New Construction Program (WBNC) through Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Business Program.

The Davis School District was able to achieve the energy-positive school with unique energy-saving features including:

-Air Handling Units (AHUs) with direct evaporative cooling (DEC) and energy recovery ventilators (ERV). An AHU is a device which takes outside air, cleans, heats or cools it and moves it throughout a building. Direct Evaporative Cooling – is a cooling system that pulls outside air through a water saturated medium to cool and humidify air in a building. An ERV allows stale air, being expelled from a building, to pre-heat or pre-cool and adjust the humidity of outside air being brought into the building.

-Heat pump with improved cooling and heating efficiencies (better than code)

- Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) heating water pumps – a VFD modulates pump speed according to demand rather than allowing it to operate continuously which saves energy.

- Cooling tower – Uses the evaporation of water to remove heat from an air conditioning system.

- Cool roof – white roofing membrane that reflects heat back into the atmosphere reducing cooling load for the building.

- High efficiency interior and exterior lighting (LED) and lighting controls – Lighting controls turn lights on and off based on daylight or occupancy.

- High efficiency windows –reduce heat gain or loss.

Using the Wattsmart Program, over the last few years, Davis School District has received over $150,000 from the LED lighting rebate program.

And they have reduced energy useage through their Zero Energy Buildings and Rocky Mountain Power's incentive programs.

