A new exhibit features 17 real stories from Wasatch Front people experiencing homelessness

Amplify Utah is proud to present "In Their Words" an art exhibit that shares firsthand accounts from people experiencing homelessness.

The exhibit features 17 real stories from people along the Wasatch Front.

Organizers say these aren't "homeless stories", they're human stories that challenge us to see the person behind the statistic.

The exhibit opens June 18, 2025 at the Salt Lake Public Library and runs through July 18. It's free and open to the public.

Amplify Utah is a nonprofit founded by Marcie Young Cancio, then a professor of journalism at Salt Lake Community College.

It empowers students to pitch and report stories they care about, training the next generation of journalists.

Students work directly with communities, learning to tell stories with respect and cultural competency. Whether through journalism projects or community storytelling like 'In Their Words,' they're creating authentic connections and ensuring everyone's story has the opportunity to be heard.

You can learn more at amplifyutah.org.