A new exhibit will take visitors to the underwater world of orcas

"Orcas: Our Shared Future" is opening soon at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU).

It's an interactive experience for all ages, where visitors will be taken into the underwater world of orcas to learn more about the giant sea creatures.

"Orcas is a celebration of these sophisticated mammals that have long captivated humans," said Tim Lee, director of exhibits at NHMU.

"Through science, activism, culture, and the sharing of Indigenous beliefs, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the role orcas play as apex predators in the ocean and in the lives of Indigenous communities," Lee says.

There will be life-size replicas, as well as fossils, films and objects from popular culture.

The exhibit will be opening on Saturday, October 19, 2024 and you can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu/orcas.