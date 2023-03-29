Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A new family movie will be filmed partly in Utah this summer!

"Buster Brooks" & How You Can Be A Part of the New Movie
This movie will be filming partly in Utah this summer and they're looking for locals for actors and the crew.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:59:43-04

A new family movie in pre-production now will be filmed in Utah and Los Angeles in summer 2023!

The movie is called Buster Brooks. It is about a naive farm boy who moves to Hollywood with his pet rooster in order to make it in the movies and ultimately save the family farm.

Savannah Ostler, a local filmmaker, says "It's a fish-out-of-water, quirky comedy that pays homage to classic series like "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "I Love Lucy" with a twist of "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Ted Lasso"."

It will feature music from incredible artists, such as Nathan Osmond, who joined Savannah on The PLACE to tell us more.

The PLACE film critic, Tony Toscano, is the executive Producer and lots of veterans in the film industry are working on this movie.

There are a lot of ways Utahns can be part of the movie including acting roles, producer credits, VIP set visits, premiere tickets, sponsorships and more.

Go to busterbrooks.com to learn more!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere