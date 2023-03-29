A new family movie will be filmed partly in Utah this summer!

A new family movie in pre-production now will be filmed in Utah and Los Angeles in summer 2023!

The movie is called Buster Brooks. It is about a naive farm boy who moves to Hollywood with his pet rooster in order to make it in the movies and ultimately save the family farm.

Savannah Ostler, a local filmmaker, says "It's a fish-out-of-water, quirky comedy that pays homage to classic series like "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "I Love Lucy" with a twist of "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Ted Lasso"."

It will feature music from incredible artists, such as Nathan Osmond, who joined Savannah on The PLACE to tell us more.

The PLACE film critic, Tony Toscano, is the executive Producer and lots of veterans in the film industry are working on this movie.

There are a lot of ways Utahns can be part of the movie including acting roles, producer credits, VIP set visits, premiere tickets, sponsorships and more.

Go to busterbrooks.com to learn more!