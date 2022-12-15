A New Herriman Emergency Center is open to serve Utahns closer to home!

MountainStar Healthcare and Lone Peak Hospital are excited to announce that the new Herriman Emergency Center – a freestanding emergency room (FSER) – is open to serve Utahns closer to home!

The new emergency center is located at 13306 South Fort Herriman Parkway, Herriman, UT 84096. It will address the population growth experienced in portions of southern Salt Lake County, including in and around Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan.

The Herriman Emergency Center will provide comprehensive, hospital-based emergency services and be fully equipped and staffed by experienced, board-certified physicians from Lone Peak Hospital. They will be supported by equally knowledgeable nurses, technicians and other medical staff.

The facility will be the first Emergency Room within Herriman city limits. It will be accessible from 11400 South, 12300 South, and Bangerter Highway.

With the freestanding ER in place, paramedics will be able to respond faster to service calls and allow ambulances to return to service in the community quicker.

The Herriman Emergency Center freestanding ER will feature:

• 10 patient exam rooms

• 24/7 emergency medical care

• Comprehensive laboratory and imaging services, including computed tomography (CT) scans, X-rays and ultrasounds

• Experienced, board-certified physicians

Construction began on the project fall 2021.

MountainStar Healthcare operates similar emergency centers in Utah, including in Taylorsville and Pleasant View. Another FSER will open soon in West Lehi.

For additional information about the project, visit HerrimanER.com.

For general information about Lone Peak Hospital, visit LonePeakHospital.com.

