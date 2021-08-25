A New Macey's Grocery Store in Salt Lake is Quickly Becoming a Neighborhood Favorite

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s has a new Macey’s Grocery Store and everyone is thrilled about this new location.

“We are so excited about our new Macey’s Parley’s Way location,” says Sarah Pettit of Associated Food Stores. “It has everything that our guests are looking for, from the best freshest local produce to wonderful meat, to our bakery with our delicious doughnuts and then easy dinner items out of our deli.”

Macey’s prides it’s self on being a neighborhood company and one that has the freshest foods. And lots of local selections as often as possible.

“It's kind of like stopping at your farmers market,” says Pettit. “Here at Macey's, everything is going to be as fresh as it possibly can be.”

Fresh meat is cut daily by the onsite butcher and folks can stop by the butcher block and pick up one of their Easy Meals. Easy Meals are put together daily by the butcher and are healthy meals specifically for families to grab and cook.

Of course, you can’t leave a Macey’s without a Kong Kone ice cream cone.

“The Kong Kone has been a Macey's favorite since the 90s,” says Pettit. “It's soft serve, and you can get a one pound ice cream cone for just $2.25, so it's an amazing deal and more ice cream than you could ever need, but that's one of the things that's going to keep you smiling when you come shopping at Macey's.”

All Macey's stores offer a happy shopping experience from the moment you walk in and the Parley’s Way location is no exception. They try and make shopping easy, especially for families. And like Pettit says, “When you leave, you're going to have a smile on your face.”

For more information on this or other Macey’s stores, log onto Maceys.com.

