A new movie heading to theaters dramatizes this weekend dramatizes a real news event

In selected theaters is the historical docudrama "Dead Man's Wire". Based on true events; On February 8, 1977 Tony Kiritsis entered the office of Richard Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage holding a sawed-off shotgun with a "dead man's wire" attached to his neck. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Dead Man's Wire is a intricately told story about reaching the end of the rope with financial roadblocks and the ice cold decisions made by corporate banks. Van Sant uses both drama and well placed comedic moments to move the story along." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Paramount+ is returning to space with their new series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy".

Set in the 32nd century, young cadets train to become Starfleet officers as they deal with friendships, rivalries and even romance, all the while facing a mysterious threat to both the Academy and the Federation. Tony says, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy offers up some great visual effects and action, but the series needs to find its heart and pace. If you're a Star Trek fan, I think you'll like the new series and will understand the direction it seems to be taking." He gives it a solid B and it's rated TV-PG.

