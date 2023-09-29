A new movie in theaters pits humans against artificial intelligence

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews the new sci-fi action drama “The Creator” directed by Gareth Edwards. Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the ultimate secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child.

Tony says,“The Creator is a visually stunning and thought provoking story revolving around the hot topic of artificial intelligence and where it will lead us in the future as humans become more and more used to A.I."

He continues, "This theme of man versus thinking machines is not a new one as we've seen films like “Westworld” and “Terminator” to name a few. But what “The Creator” does is ask the question: what makes us human?"

Tony gives it a "B" and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.