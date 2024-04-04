A new movie in theaters this month tells the inspiring story of American missionaries in WWII

Experience the incredible true story in "Escape from Germany", the newest film from TC Christensen in theaters April 11, 2024.

It tells the story of 85 American missionaries escaping from Nazi Germany in 1939.

We talked with actress Whitney Palmer who plays Evelyn Wood in the movie. Many of her characters are strong women in heavy dramas, and this is no exception.

The story was taken from the personal diaries of the missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The missionaries were serving the Church in Germany as military preparations by Hitler escalated.

Their harrowing escape is one of the most remarkable but little-known events in LDS history.

