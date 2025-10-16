A new music docuseries and a documentary of a legendary filmmaker are all new in home entertainment

Streaming on TUBI is the new docuseries "Always, Lady London." Rising rap star Lady London navigates the journey of making her first album, prepping for a worldwide tour and breaking into the music industry. The series is more of a reality show than a documentary as rapper Lady London navigates the ups and downs of the music industry. Again, it's streaming on TUBI and gets a C. It's not rated.

Streaming on Great American Family is the romantic holiday film "A Wisconsin Cherry Pie." A pastry chef returns for the holidays, and must choose between her dream job and her family's cherry orchard business. I chatted with stars Katie Leclerc and Ryan Carnes. If you're looking for something to watch to put you into the holiday mood, "A Wisconsin Cherry Pie" might do the job. Although pretty formulaic, the film is jubilant and well acted. It's streaming on Great American Family and gets a B. It's not rated.

Switching from Christmas to Halloween, Hallmark+ returns to Evergreen Lane for "Haul Out the Halloween." The residents of Evergreen Lane haul out their spookiest costumes and decorations as they try to one-up each other. I chatted with star Lacey Chabert. "Haul Out The Halloween" is a fun romp about obsession and keeping up with the neighbors. It's streaming on Hallmark+ and gets a B. It's rated TV-G.

Streaming on Apple TV+ this Friday November 17th is the 5-part documentary series "Mr. Scorsese." Directed by Rebecca Miller, the film follows the life and career of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. "Mr. Scorsese" is a deep dive and celebration of Martin Scorsese's madness and genius as well as what propels him to continue film making. This 5-part documentary series will air Friday the 17th on Apple TV+. It gets an A and is rated TV-MA.

You can find more movie content at screenchatter.com.