A new program rolls out to help fight ageism across the country

A new 8-week program is rolling out called "Sages and Seekers" it is designed to try and fight ageism in our country. By connecting people in different generations, they are able to share problems they each face and they work to build empathy.

One measurable outcome from the research was an increased feeling of empathy for the other generation. But the largest impact, research found, was that forming an intergenerational bond gave participants a greater purpose in life.

The program is offered online and in-person anywhere from coast to coast… and across the world.

You can go to sagesandseekers.org to learn more.