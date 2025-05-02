A new team of heroes and a controversial film are new in theaters for the weekend

Streaming on Prime Video is the comedy "The Italians". In the film a typical Italian-American parents meet their son's new girlfriend. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Italians is a warm, touching and witty look at family relationships as feelings reveal themselves over the dinner table." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the controversial western "Rust." It stars Alec Baldwin, Patrick Scott McDermott and Josh Hopkins. After he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a rancher, a 13-year-old boy goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather. Tony says, "Rust is gripping well-written and acted western offering beautiful cinematography by the late Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed during the filming of the movie when the gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged accidentally. Baldwin was later cleared of any wrongdoing." He gives is an A and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the superhero action film "Thunderbolts*". After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must band together and embark on a dangerous mission forcing them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Tony says, "Thunderbolts* is a fun, action packed superhero movie that must be seen on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

To see Tony's full interviews, visit his website screenchatter.com.

