A new tool to help you select plants is being debuted at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

A record number of Utahns are taking advantage of incentive programs which offer up to $3 per square foot to switch out areas of lawn for waterwise alternatives.

However, one of the biggest challenges encountered by those converting landscapes is finding the right plants.

Cynthia Bee, Sustainable Landscapes Expert, says one of the main reasons people go to the Slow the Flow website is to find Utah-happy plants.

So, they're partnering with Utah's tech and green industry to make plant selection simpler with a new tool, the Utah Plant Selector, which will premiere at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

It will be like having a landscape designer in your pocket!

There will be experts at the show to teach you the tool and help you make decisions for your project. You can even pre-order your plants right at the show!

The full class will be taught by Cynthia on the Garden Stage and a quick version will be offered through the first-ever "Yard School.".

Check out the professional service providers and suppliers, get inspired by the gardens, and learn everything you need to know to make your home and landscape projects a success. It's all happening at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show!

Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 7, 2025 – Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13.00

Adults (Online): $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online): $9.00

Children Ages 12 & Under: FREE

4-Pack: 4 tickets for price of 3: $39.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 7, 2025.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.