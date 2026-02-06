A newly-formed Salsa dance group rocked it at "The Olympics of Latin Dance"

Miel Latina, a newly-formed Salsa dance group rocked it at the World Latin Championships, "The Summit".

The championship is known as "The Olympics of Latin Dance", and performers from more than 40 countries come to compete.

The Utah dancers competed in nine different categories and got first place in two, second place in three and third place in two!

One of the team members even danced five months pregnant!

This is only the second season of Miel Latina. It was created by David Princess from Costa Rica who came to Utah and decided to create something here. It was always his dream to have a ladies team.

Princess now lives in Los Angeles, so he had to coach them over Zoom.

So what's next? Next season the dancers are preparing to go to Euroson Latino World Salsa Championships in Mexico.

Plus, Princess is working to create more teams including a couples' team, a performance team and a competition team.

There are auditions on February 21, 2026 at 12pm and you can learn more on their Instagram.