A newly reimagined venue is opening at the end of September 2024 at Thanksgiving Point

Curiosity Farms is a newly reimagined venue at Thanksgiving Point.

It's a first-hand look at the science and technology behind food production, farm management and animal care.

It features five brand new spaces:

o Livestock Learning Lab: Learn all about animal sciences, like genetics, economics, and breeding. Featuring a live chicken egg incubator, a milking parlor, a rabbit habitat, and a 40-ft tall alfalfa-themed climber.

o Innovation Station: See advancements in ag tech. Featuring drone pollinators, robot farm hands, and other tech-focused hands-on displays

o Grow Tech Gardens: The future of urban agriculture. Featuring hydroponic container units that cultivate high-yield crops without soil, using less water, less space, and no pesticides. Food goes to Harvest Restaurant.

o Play Patch Playground: All-abilities farm-themed playground. Featuring slides, climbers, sensory activities, and accessibility features like a WeGo swing designed for wheelchair use.

o Saddle Up Stables: Pony riding and horse care. Dozens of sheep, goats, chickens, horses, ponies, donkeys, pigs, and more.

The Grand public opening is on September 20, 2024, but members can see it earlier!

Visit thanksgivingpoint.org for ticket information.

