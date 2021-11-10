A night of rock n' roll at Capitol Theatre

Concerts are back and you can celebrate with a night of Rock N' Roll!

American Idol-winner and Platinum-selling recording artist DAVID COOK will headline “A Night of LIVE Rock N’ Roll” on Tuesday, November 23 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City. The show will also feature performances from The Grimm as well as other to-be-announced special guests.

David Cook won season seven of American Idol and soon after released his debut platinum single “The Time of My Life,” selling 1.4 million copies and charting on Billboard Hot 100 at number three and at number two on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

Tickets as well as backstage passes to meet David Cook or The Grimm are on sale now through ArtTix at https://www.saltlakecountyarts.org/events/

