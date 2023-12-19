A nutritionist says when it comes to Christmas goodies, eat the best and leave the rest!

Watch Now
When it comes to holiday food - eat the best and leave the rest!
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 15:22:59-05

Food is a big part of just about every holiday get-together. Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says many goodies are family traditions like that holiday cookie, and others are seasonally comforting like a warm wassail on a cold winter night.

And, she says - go ahead and eat or drink your favorites. Trish says a healthy relationship with food allows for the enjoyment of these eating experiences.

Special occasion eating, like at Christmas, is fine because it plays a fun but cameo role in our eating routine.

But remember this... "Eat the Best and Leave the Rest".

Trish also offers other tips to keep healthy routines in place:

  • Hydrate well – making water your go-to beverage.
  • Don't skip meals – breakfast and lunch especially think protein, produce, grain.
  • Regular exercise/activity schedule (keep it fun but keep it in your schedule).

You can find Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

