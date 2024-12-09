A Park City woman is sharing the secrets of her childhood housekeeper

Sandra Schnakenburg is a Park City resident and the author of a new book titled "The Housekeeper's Secret".

It's a secret she swore to tell!

It all started when a "Mary Poppins-type" housekeeper joined her family's estate in Illinois as they were dealing with an abusive patriarch.

She was in their lives for three decades, and hid a secret from them and from her own family.

On the deathbed of the housekeeper, she made Sandra promise that she would tell her secret to the world by writing her story.

Years later, Lee's request sent the author on an emotional journey to find the truth, which she says "no one would ever believe".

Now, thirty years after the housekeeper's death, the book is being released and will help readers learn about the secret for themselves as they discover the resilience of the human spirit.

You can buy a copy wherever books are sold, and you can learn more at sanraschnakenburg.com.