A Passing League is spring flag football with a twist

A passing league is spring flag football with a focus on the passing game.

Flag football is great preparation to really learn the game. Nate and Tracy Washington, with Wasatch Passing League, say at younger ages, there seems to be less knowledge of the game and this helps develop that foundation before they put the pads on.

The Washingtons started the league to give kids in Wasatch County the opportunity to play spring flag football but also to develop a culture of community and family.

It gives families something to do on Sunday afternoons that brings everyone together. They food, family, fun and football.

Passing football is a little diffrent from flag, it is 5 on 5 in stead of 7 on 7.

Kids in 4th through 8th grade, boys and girls, are eligible to participate.

They also hire Wasatch High School football players as coaches and other athletes and students and staff and referees.

All proceeds are donated back to high school or youth football programs.

Wasatch Passing League is accepting registration now at wasatchpassingleague.sportngin.com.