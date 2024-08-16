A penguin and an alien are the stars of this week's new movies

Film Critic Tony Toscano has reviews for two new movies out this weekend.

In selected theaters Friday is the inspirational family film "My Penguin Friend." It stars international actor Jean Reno. Inspired by a true story, a little lost penguin is rescued from an oil spill and transforms the life and soul of a heartbroken Brazilian fisherman. Tony says, "My Penguin Friend is a wonderfully filmed and acted story of love, friendship and redemption. And how the unconditional love of an animal can change us." He gives it an "A' and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters today is the newest in the 'Alien' franchise, "Alien: Romulus". While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Tony says, "Alien: Romulus hits all the right notes for a franchise film. The story, which takes place after the events of the first film, does its best to keep the established timeline in tact. There are some minor missteps and plot holes that present themselves, but not enough to worry about." He gives it an "A" and it's rated R.

