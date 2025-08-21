"A Penny Saved is a Penny Earned"... not coins, but a best friend for life!

Penny is a 20-pounds goldendoodle who needs a new loving family after her people's circumstances changed and they weren't able to keep her.

She's full of energy and love to cuddle.

Right now Penny's favorite thing to do is sit in her foster dad's lap and watch him game.

She's great with kids and small dogs, but is a little shy around the bigger dogs. She's interested in cats, but acts like she's never seen them before.

Penny is housetrained and learning how to walk on a leash with a harness.

Her adoption fee is $600 and Penny comes spayed, current on vaccinations and chipped.

If you're interested in meeting Penny, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Bark in the Park on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 from 6pm-8pm at Galena Dog Park.