A Pharmacy Tech is a great career option for only 2 years of education

Salt Lake Community College offers a Pharmacy Tech course, which would lead to a career that's in high demand.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 19, 2022
Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) has a program to fit every need, and today with medical specialists in high demand, their Pharmacy Technician program is on fire.

Professor Kristie Fitzgerald told us the program is nationally accredited and is a great career option for only two years of education.

Students learn basic pharmacy operations, filling prescriptions, compounding IVs, billing and adjudication, customer service, medication use, dosage, administration and patient safety, laws and ethics.

Professor Fitzgerald says if you are great at interpersonal communication, pay attention to detail, are organized and have great customer service, this program is for you!

She says the current annual salary is $30,570 to $39,7780 for entry-level Pharmacy Techs. And, some employers are offering signing bonuses too.

SLCC is currently taking applications to enroll in the program. There are classes offered in the Spring and Fall semesters.

For more information, go to slcc.edu/pharmtech.

