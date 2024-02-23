A picnic is not just a meal outdoors - it's a magical experience with Tilly Events.

Paloma and Seth Tillotson created Tilly Events after a simple date night.

They were on a picnic, and realized their experience was more than a meal — it was magical.

Now they create luxury picnics for everything from proposals to date nights to bridal showers to family gatherings to birthday parties and everything in between.

They say every picnic is personalized and every detail is chosen with care.

They do all the work, delivery, set up, pack up and cleaning and everything is provided from the cozy floor seating to place settings.

They even provide a bluetooth speaker so you can enjoy your favorite music.

Tilly Events will provide a charcuterie, cake and macaroons for an additional charge, or you are welcome to bring your own food.

Learn more and make a reservation at tillyeventsco.com.

