A piggy bank isn't the best place for a child's money -- a YoungInvestor account is better

Granite Credit Union's YoungInvestor Account
(The Place Advertiser) - A piggy bank isn't the best place to save money, even for young kids.
A piggy bank isn't the best place for a child's money, even when they're very young.

A better choice is Granite Credit Union's YoungInvestor Account, which is designed for people ages 0 to 26 to help them build strong money habits early.

It offers a higher interest rate on the first $1,000 — so your money grows faster.

There is also a unique round-up feature every time the debit card is used, that allows us to save even more! Granite Credit Union is matching the first 50.00 through September 30, 2025.

Granite Credit Union created it to encourage saving from a young age and to make financial education more accessible.

Learning how to save, budget, and manage money early helps avoid common financial mistakes later in life.

April is National Financial Literacy Month, so it's the perfect time to start having these conversations.

To get involved in the YoungInvestor account, please visit granite.org/young-investor.

