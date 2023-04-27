Watch Now
A Pimm's Cup is a unique spring cocktail you can make at home

Pizza Volta
Enjoy a delicious pizza and Pimm's Cup cocktail or mocktail at Pizza Volta.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 16:09:06-04

Joseph Langlinais, the Bar Manager at Pizza Volta, joined us to make a "Big Pimmsin".

This is a unique spring-summertime cocktail using Pimm's Gin (or you can leave that out for the mocktail version).

Pimm's is a fruit infused gin-based liqueur. He has his own special twist by adding cold-pressed ginger, London Dry Gin, and a cucumber syrup.

In addition to refreshing drinks, you can get delicious pizza and salad at Pizza Volta.

The food is made right in front of you in an open kitchen.

Pizza Volta believes in helping the community as well.

Every Tuesday night, they invite local non-profits to use the restaurant to promote their mission and raise money for their cause.

Pizza Volta even donates a portion of proceeds from every pizza sold that night.

You can learn more at pizzavolta.com.

