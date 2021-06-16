A political science major at BYU has been crowned the new Miss Utah

Miss Greater Salt Lake, Sasha Sloan is the new Miss Utah 2021.

She was just crowned this past weekend. She'll go on to the 2021 Miss America Competition later this year.

Sasha is currently a senior at Brigham Young University and has plans to be a political news analyst after she graduates. She also wants to be a fantasy author.

For the next year, Sasha will travel around the state sharing her social impact initiative, “RISE for Refugees: Refugee Inclusivity, Support, and Education,” and serving as a state ambassador for The Miss Utah Scholarship Organization.

In addition to being crowned Miss Utah, Sasha was also given the keys to a brand new car for the year from Murdock Hyundai.

You can learn more at missutah.org. You can also follow Sasha's journey on Instagram: @sashaesloan.