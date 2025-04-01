A reality series, a spin-off drama series and a bio-drama are new in home entertainment

Now in it's 10 season on Paramount+ is the business renovation show "Bar Rescue". Bar and nightclub consultant Jon Taffer and his team of experts offer their expertise in helping real bar owners "rescue" their failing establishments. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Bar Rescue offers up solid, yet blunt, business advice as well as how to improve the customer experience and create higher profits." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Prime is the 3rd and final season of "Bosch Legacy". A spin off of the original series "Bosch," Harry Bosch is now making a living as a private investigator two years after he quit the LAPD. Tony says, "Bosch Legacy is a gritty and dynamic police show that fuses humor, drama, action and intrigue into each episode. This series is well worth your time to watch." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the bio-drama "Audrey's Children." It's based on the true story of a cancer researcher. Dr. Audrey Evans battles cynicism, sexism and the subterfuge of her peers to develop revolutionary treatments impacting millions of children and their families. Tony says, "Audrey's Children is an inspiring true story about a visionary pioneer who changed how medical professionals view and treat childhood cancer. This is a must-see movie." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

