A revenge drama, a sports comedy and a sci-fi series are new at the movies and streaming

In selected theaters and streaming online is the revenge drama "Barron's Cove". After his son is tragically killed, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Despite a few potholes in the script, "Baron's Cove" is a satisfying revenge crime drama with solid performances by its cast including Garrett Hedlund and Brittany Snow." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy sports series "Stick." It stars Owen Wilson. In the series, an over-the-hill ex-golfer, who is divorced and recently fired from his job, sees hope in coaching a troubled teen prodigy staking his future on the young man's success. Along with Owen Wilson the series stars comedian Marc Maron, Peter Dager and Lilli Kay. Tony says, "Stick is a likable comedy series that needs more time to find it's perfect swing. The series is trying too hard to make its audience laugh and the result is far less than a hole in one." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on SyFy and Peacock is season four of the hit sci-fi comedy series "Resident Alien"/ It stars Alan Tudyk. Tony says, "After four seasons, Resident Alien is still a brilliantly written and acted comedy series asking some unsettling questions about humanity and the human condition." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

You can see Tony's full interviews and more movie content at screenchatter.com.

