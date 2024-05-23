A Riverdale man wanted to create a one-of-a-kind basement for his family

Riverdale resident Travis Larson doesn't have the typical basement, and he's good with that.

When he moved into his home, he says the basement was normal and unfinished.

Now, he's turned it into a mini-Disneyland.

Travis has spent 12 years transforming the 2,200 square space into the happiest place on Earth complete with things like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Snow White's Scary Adventure, and even a hidden door for Peter Pan to enter and exit.

The themed basement can even change with holidays like Halloween and Christmas, just like the Disneyland Park does,

Travis says he still has a few more things to finish, and he never gets tired of the process.

"To see that someone has got a little bit of excitement from what I created. That's the reward," Larson said with a smile.