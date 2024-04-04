A Roode Abakening is as unique as the name, which is a pun of the owner's last name

It's all about the sourdough at A Roode Abakening, but we're only only talking bread. How about chocolate chip cookies too?

Trissta Roode is the owner of the small, one-woman, single kitchen operation that treats customers like family.

A Roode Abakening keeps a limited variety of menu items so she can prioritize quality over quantity.

Trissta waited until her products was top-notch before opening to the public, but she's been perfecting her starter dough (which she named Toto), for months.

You can keep track of her dough on Instagram @aroodeabakening and on Facebook.

