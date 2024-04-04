Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A Roode Abakening is as unique as the name, which is a pun of the owner's last name

A Roode Abakening
This local bakery is all about the sourdough. And, not only bread!
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 16:05:47-04

It's all about the sourdough at A Roode Abakening, but we're only only talking bread. How about chocolate chip cookies too?

Trissta Roode is the owner of the small, one-woman, single kitchen operation that treats customers like family.

A Roode Abakening keeps a limited variety of menu items so she can prioritize quality over quantity.

Trissta waited until her products was top-notch before opening to the public, but she's been perfecting her starter dough (which she named Toto), for months.

You can keep track of her dough on Instagram @aroodeabakening and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere